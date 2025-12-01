WPP defers global pay reviews to 2026 as Cindy Rose’s strategic overhaul gathers pace

With intensifying investor scrutiny and two profit warnings in three months, WPP’s leadership, with McKinsey’s backing, is now preparing for sweeping changes aimed at restoring growth momentum and reaffirming the network’s dominance in the global advertising landscape.

WPP has, as per reports, globally deferred its scheduled October–November pay reviews for some employees to May 2026, while others will receive revisions only in January next year. The decision comes as the world’s largest advertising network undergoes a major strategic review and tightens cost controls following a turbulent year.

In November, WPP appointed global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company to advise on its much-anticipated transformation plan. The consultancy has been tasked with “facilitating and stress-testing” the roadmap for a renewed strategy.

WPP ropes in McKinsey to steer strategic overhaul amid profit slump

The review is being led by WPP’s new chief executive Cindy Rose, who replaced Mark Read on September 1. Addressing shareholders during the Q3 earnings call in October, Rose described the company’s recent performance as “unacceptable” and promised to unveil detailed plans in early 2026. WPP is expecting annual revenue to decline between 5.5% and 6% this year.

The review will focus on simplifying and integrating client offerings, scaling AI-driven solutions tied to measurable business impact, expanding technology and enterprise services, and rebuilding financial performance through operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation.

The renewed partnership with McKinsey marks the second time in recent years that WPP has tapped the firm for guidance- the consultancy previously worked with the group in 2020. Earlier this year, WPP Media hired Emily Del Greco, former McKinsey partner, as global COO.

The overhaul comes on the back of ongoing restructuring efforts, including the 2023 merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form VML, and the 2025 rebranding of GroupM as WPP Media. Group headcount has dropped by 7,000 to 104,000 by mid-2025, partly driven by divestments such as the sale of FGS Global.

“I acknowledge our recent performance is unacceptable”: WPP CEO Cindy Rose on resetting strategy after weak Q3

With intensifying investor scrutiny and two profit warnings in three months, WPP’s leadership, with McKinsey’s backing, is now preparing for sweeping changes aimed at restoring growth momentum and reaffirming the network’s dominance in the global advertising landscape.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 10:31 AM