Zee Entertainment shareholders approve R Gopalan's appointment as non-executive Director

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) shareholders have approved the appointment of R Gopalan as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director through a postal ballot with 53.17% votes in favor. Gopalan, currently serving as an Independent Director, will transition to this new role effective November 25, 2025. He brings over 40 years of experience, including key positions in the Finance Ministry and Indian Administrative Services. Gopalan holds 1,000 equity shares in ZEEL and serves on the boards of several other companies.

R Gopalan, who has been serving as an Independent Director since November 2019, will transition to this new role as his current term as an Independent Director expires on November 24, 2025. The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, had approved his appointment as an Additional Director in the Non-Executive, Non-Independent category, effective November 25, 2025.

R Gopalan brings over four decades of experience in public administration, finance and corporate governance to the ZEEL board. A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, he previously served as Secretary across multiple departments in the Ministry of Finance and has led the ZEEL board as Chairman for the past six years.

Academically, Gopalan holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Harvard University, an MA in Economics from Boston University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Madras University.

In his newly approved position as Non-Executive Director, he will now be subject to retirement by rotation, and any continuation beyond the age of 75 will require a special resolution before April 2027 under SEBI norms.

Gopalan currently owns 1,000 equity shares in the company and serves on the boards of several other major corporations, including listed entities Sundaram-Clayton Limited, TVS Holdings Limited and Vedanta Limited, as well as the unlisted TVS Credit Services Limited.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:21 AM