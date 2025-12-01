RPG Group’s Anant Goenka appointed FICCI President for 2025–26

RPG Group Vice-Chairman Anant Goenka has formally taken charge as President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for 2025–2026, the industry body announced on Saturday, stating that he succeeds Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd.

FICCI, in its press note, said Goenka, who holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, will steer the chamber through the coming year alongside a newly appointed leadership team.

Aing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has been named Vice-President for the term.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:15 AM