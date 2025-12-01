Big FM names Ashit Kukian as its new CEO from December 2025

Ashit Kukian previously spent ten years as President and Chief Operating Officer at Radio City from 2005 to 2015, where he played a significant role in shaping the network’s programming and operational direction.

Big FM has appointed Ashit Kukian as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2025, marking his return to a top leadership role within the radio industry. Kukian previously served as CEO of Music Broadcast Limited (Radio City) between September 2018 and August this year, during which he steered the network through an increasingly competitive audio entertainment landscape, driving innovation, widening audience reach and strengthening overall brand positioning.

A seasoned media professional with more than three decades of experience across radio, print, television and outdoor media, Kukian has held several senior roles over the course of his career. Before his tenure at Radio City, he served as COO–NewsX and CRO–Non News at the iTV Network from May 2017 to September 2018, overseeing operations and revenue strategy. Between November 2015 and May 2017, he was President–Revenue at the Times Network, responsible for revenue growth across multiple platforms.

Kukian previously spent ten years as President and Chief Operating Officer at Radio City from 2005 to 2015, where he played a significant role in shaping the network’s programming and operational direction. Prior to that, he spent almost 13 years with Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as Regional Head from 1992 to 2005, leading the development of regional media operations and sales capabilities.

His career has also included involvement in initiatives such as RadioCity.in, an AA Jagran collaboration that integrated radio with digital content to enhance audience engagement. Known for his results-oriented leadership, Kukian has consistently focused on building strong cross-functional teams, fostering a culture of excellence and balancing creative ambition with business performance.

