Rihanna's double debut in India: Private concert and now Fenty Beauty launch

While Rihanna's performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant grabbed headlines, her impact in India is about to extend beyond the stage. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is making its official debut in the country on March 7th, 2024, available through Nykaa's Cross-Border Store.

Nykaa will offer a line-up of Fenty Beauty’s best-selling products, including the iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and much more.

“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognized and empowered, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style the better,” said Rihanna in a press statement.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with one of the most innovative and disruptive beauty brands in the world, Fenty Beauty. The brand's ethos of diversity and inclusivity are a perfect fit for Nykaa's mission of democratizing beauty for all Indians. We look forward to working closely with Fenty Beauty to bring the best of global beauty into our consumers' hearts and homes" said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty.

When Rihanna developed her global makeup brand in 2017, Fenty Beauty launched with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core. With this latest expansion, Fenty Beauty will become even more accessible to consumers at Nykaa’s Cross Border Store.