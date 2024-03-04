8 things you need to know about Rihanna

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, hails from Barbados and rose to fame at a young age with her debut single ‘Pon de Replay’, from her debut studio album, Music of the Sun in 2005. With numerous Grammy Awards and chart-topping hits under her name, Rihanna has not only dominated the music industry but has also left her imprint in the realms of fashion, beauty, and philanthropy. Recently, her presence at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India, marked a significant return to the Indian stage after an eight-year hiatus.

Here is a list of 8 things to Know About Rihanna:

Music Career: Rihanna's musical journey began in the mid-2000s with hits like ‘Pon de Replay’ and ‘Umbrella,’ propelling her to global stardom. Her albums ‘Good Girl Gone Bad,’ ‘Rated R,’ and ‘Loud’ solidified her status as a pop icon, featuring chart-toppers like ‘Don't Stop the Music’ and ‘Only Girl (In the World).’ Collaborations with Eminem on tracks like ‘Love the Way You Lie’ showcased her versatility. In 2012, ‘Unapologetic’ marked her first Billboard 200 chart-topper. ‘ANTI,’ released in 2016, featured hits like ‘Work’ and ‘Needed Me’. Beyond her chart success, Rihanna's music reflects her personal and artistic growth, addressing societal issues with authenticity. Her impact extends beyond awards, inspiring artists and fans worldwide.

Fenty Beauty Revolution: Rihanna's cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, revolutionized the beauty industry with its inclusive range of makeup shades. On September 8, 2017, Fenty Beauty made its grand debut, hitting stores and online platforms in over 150 countries. The inaugural collection boasted a diverse array of products, ranging from foundations and highlighters to bronzers, blush compacts, lip glosses, and blotting sheets. Its standout feature was the inclusivity it offered, catering to individuals of all skin colors.

Recognizing its groundbreaking impact, Time magazine honored Fenty Beauty as one of ‘The 25 Best Inventions of 2017’, praising its comprehensive range. The brand's influence, commonly referred to as the ‘Fenty Effect,’ reshaped the cosmetics landscape. It prompted a shift in how other beauty brands approached diversity in both marketing and product formulation.

Savage x Fenty: Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, challenges traditional beauty standards and emphasizes diversity and body positivity. Launched in 2018, the brand offers a wide range of sizes and styles, making it accessible to individuals of all body types. Rihanna showcased the brand at New York Fashion Week in September 2018, highlighting its inclusive approach to lingerie design and representation.

Fashion Icon and Brand Collaborations: Rihanna's sense of style has made her a fashion icon. In 2011, Rihanna embarked on endorsement deals with Nivea and Vita Coco. She expanded her presence in the fashion world in November 2011 by announcing her inaugural fashion venture with Armani. Following this, Rihanna collaborated with various fashion houses, including Dior, Stance, and Manolo Blahnik.

In 2014, Rihanna assumed the role of creative director for Puma's fashion sportswear line, where she supervised the development of the brand's women's collection, which included collaborations in both apparel and footwear. The subsequent year saw the release of Rihanna's first trainer with Puma, which promptly sold out online within three hours of its pre-sale launch.

In March 2015, Rihanna made history by becoming the new face of Dior, marking the first time a black woman had been chosen to represent the brand.

Super Bowl Halftime Performance: On September 25, 2022, Rihanna made headlines by announcing her headlining role at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. This marked her first live performance in over five years. Nielsen Media Research reported that Rihanna's halftime show attracted an impressive 121.017 million viewers across both television and digital platforms. This exceptional viewership set a new record, surpassing previous milestones and establishing it as the most-watched halftime performance in history, outshining Katy Perry's show at Super Bowl XLIX.

Ambani Performance: On the evening of March 1st, Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India. This marked her first performance in India after an eight-year hiatus. Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon gown with bead embroidery for her performance. She concluded her performance wearing a hot pink headpiece, joined by the Ambani family on stage for a group photograph. Rihanna's performance included hits like 'Work', 'Diamonds', and 'Wild Things', garnering cheers and applause from the audience.

Philanthropy: Rihanna is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Some of her contributions are as follows:

In 2006, Rihanna established the Believe Foundation to aid terminally ill children.

She served as a Cartier Love Charity Bracelet Ambassador in 2007.

Rihanna actively contributed to HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns, including designing clothing for H&M's Fashion Against AIDS line in 2008.

Through charity concerts like "A Girl's Night Out" in 2008, she raised funds for the Believe Foundation.

Rihanna participated in the charity single "Just Stand Up!" in 2008, which supported cancer research.

In 2012, Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), focusing on healthcare and education, particularly in Barbados.

The CLF hosts an annual Diamond Ball fundraiser, generating millions for charity.

Rihanna has supported various causes, including hurricane relief efforts and HIV/AIDS initiatives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated millions to relief efforts and provided resources to combat domestic violence.

The Clara Lionel Foundation allocated significant funds to climate justice, including 13 million euros in 2022.

Film and TV Appearances: In addition to her music career, Rihanna has appeared in several films and TV shows. Rihanna ventured into acting with cameo roles in ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing’ (2006) and the theatrical feature ‘Battleship’(2012). She voiced the character Tip in the animated film ‘Home’ (2015).

Rihanna played Marion Crane in the final season of ‘Bates Motel’, which earned critical acclaim. She also starred in ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ (2017) and ‘Ocean's 8’ (2018), which grossed $300 million worldwide.