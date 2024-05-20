            

      Sandeep Karwa is newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads

      Sandeep Karwa has spent over a decade at Flipkart and over the past 12 years he has been instrumental in shaping and scaling various business categories at Flipkart.

      May 20, 2024
      As Vice President of Flipkart Ads, Kalra announced the launch of Flipkart IRIS, an insights platform for brands.

      As Vice President of Flipkart Ads, Karwa announced the launch of Flipkart IRIS, an insights platform for brands.

      Karwa said, "Flipkart IRIS represents a significant advancement in empowering brands to bolster their businesses and succeed on Flipkart. With Flipkart IRIS, we aim to provide brands with actionable insights about their business performance on Flipkart."

      He added, "By empowering brands to make strategic decisions backed by rich data, the platform is poised to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for brands on the platform. Retail media spends are only 15%–20% of digital AdEx in India, compared to 25%–30% in the US and 55%–60% in China. In the first quarter of 2024, digital AdEx in India increased to over 25–30%. Despite the rapid growth, the headroom to grow is tremendous."

      Retail media is the third big wave in digital after search and social across geographies. Advertising-led monetization is growing disproportionately in India. Brands use platforms like Flipkart to get discovered, to engage, and to retain their customers.

      Karwa has spent over a decade at Flipkart and over the past 12 years he has been instrumental in shaping and scaling various business categories at Flipkart.


      First Published on May 20, 2024

