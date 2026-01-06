Sungkyoon Kim appointed CEO, Cheil SWA | Telcos raise concerns over Prasar Bharati’s D2M trials

Kim brings close to three decades of experience across marketing strategy, consumer psychology, data, and analytics.

EXCLUSIVE: Sungkyoon Kim appointed President & CEO of Cheil South West Asia

Cheil SWA confirmed the development to Storyboard18. Kim succeeds Carlos LimSeob Chung, who has transitioned into a new role within Cheil Worldwide, the global marketing communications arm of Samsung Group.

Telecom operators flag concerns over Prasar Bharati led D2M trial test results

A comprehensive series of technical tests conducted by IIT Kanpur found that D2M broadcast technology operating in the 470–582 MHz frequency band does not interfere with 4G and 5G mobile networks and remains within acceptable thermal limits for consumer devices.

BofA turns cautious on Omnicom, warns IPG deal risks are being underestimated

BofA questioned the assumption that the combined entity can sustain more than 3% annual revenue growth in 2026 and 2027, calling such expectations difficult to reconcile with current operating trends across both groups.

Google India names Siddharth Shekhar as Director, LCS; to lead government, BFSI, education and auto sectors

Siddharth Shekhar, who previously led Google India as Industry Head – Technology, Media, Entertainment and Telecom, has been elevated to Director, LCS, overseeing Government & Public Sector, BFSI, Education and Auto.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 4:59 PM