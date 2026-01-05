Pernod Ricard India’s Rs 864 cr ad push fuels FY25 growth | DPIIT extends GenAI copyright consultation

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Pernod Ricard India’s Rs 864 crore advertising expenses backs FY25 market surge

Liquor major Pernod Ricard India has emerged as the country’s largest alcoholic beverage company, overtaking United Spirits Ltd, according to PTI citing data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The Paris-headquartered spirits maker recorded strong performance in FY25, with Pernod Ricard India (PRI) reporting a total income of Rs 27,663.56 crore, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase.

In comparison, Diageo India’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 27,276 crore in FY25, while its total income, including other income, was marginally lower at Rs 27,612 crore.

Read More

DPIIT extends consultation on generative AI–copyright framework till February 6

With the extension, DPIIT has signalled the need for wider industry and creator participation on an issue that has implications for India’s digital economy, creative industries and emerging AI ecosystem.

Read More

Universal Music Group takes minority stake in Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment

Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired a minority stake in Excel Entertainment, the Indian film and content production company co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in a move that brings together a global entertainment powerhouse and one of India’s most influential studios.

The transaction, which was concluded after months of negotiations, is expected to be formally announced at a press conference attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed, the partnership is being seen as a strategic step to deepen UMG’s footprint in India’s fast-growing film, music and digital content ecosystem.

Read More

Neeraj Chopra launches Vel Sports, ends long association with JSW Sports

Two-time Olympic medallist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has announced the launch of his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports, marking the end of his long-standing association with JSW Sports, according to reports.

JSW Sports informed that Chopra, who has been associated with the organisation since 2016, has chosen to step into entrepreneurship during the prime of his sporting career rather than waiting until retirement, and added that the company supported him through this transition, as per reports.

Read More

Elon Musk Warns Grok Users as India Orders X to Tackle Obscene AI-Generated Content

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, said that users who employ the company’s artificial intelligence service, Grok, to generate illegal material would face the same legal consequences as those who upload unlawful content directly to the platform.

Musk’s remarks came a day after India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered X to immediately remove what it described as vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, with particular reference to material generated using Grok. The ministry warned that failure to comply could invite legal action.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 8:19 PM