Schbang consolidates its holding structure as Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia secure complete ownership

Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia purchase the shares of Akshay Gurnani.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 10:15 AM
Schbang’s growth is supported by an expanding and experienced leadership team.

Harshil Karia, who has helmed Schbang since its inception, will continue to lead the company as its Founder and CEO. Sohil Karia will continue to strengthen Schbang’s offerings as Co-Founder and Chief of Digital Transformation.

“We’re immensely proud of how far Schbang has come and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Harshil. He added, “Our focus now is on building a lasting legacy, driving transformative solutions for our clients, and establishing Schbang as a global challenger from India for the World.”

“Our leadership consolidation is not just about continuity—it’s about growth, ambition, and building a company that sets new benchmarks in the industry,” added Sohil. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellence in creativity, media, and technology while driving meaningful results for our clients,” he stated.

Akshay Gurnani shared, “It has been an incredible journey to witness Schbang grow from a startup to a global force in marketing and to reflect on what I have been able to achieve professionally over the last 10 years. I am immensely grateful for the meaningful relationships I have built with the team and clients over the years, as well as the business impact we have created. I am excited to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey. I am certain that Schbang will continue to grow and reach new milestones under the leadership of Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia.”

Schbang’s growth is supported by an expanding and experienced leadership team. New leaders include Umma Saini (chief creative officer), Jitto George (head of brand solutions and Schbang Motion Pictures), Dipshika Ravi (national creative director), Aditya Menon (vice president, strategic management), Mukund Raina (EVP & business head, Schbang Delhi), Suketu Gohel (senior creative director, art), Amit Panhale (vice president, brand solutions), and Eric Abraham (associate vice president, brand solutions).

On the international front, Schbang’s UK operations are spearheaded by Viren Chhabria (head of business development) and Sarah Coles (creative director). The company’s acquisition of Addikt, now addiktSchbang, has further solidified its European presence under the leadership of Barry Schwarz and Koen Van Ovoorde.


First Published on Mar 3, 2025 10:15 AM

