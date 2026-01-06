Swiggy launches EatRight to tap rising demand for health-focused food across tier-2 cities

Swiggy has introduced a new health-focused food category, EatRight, aimed at catering to users seeking nutritious meal options, as the platform sees accelerating demand for healthier food choices beyond India’s largest metropolitan markets.

The EatRight category, now live in more than 50 cities, brings together food options such as high-protein meals, low-calorie dishes and items with no added sugar under a single, clearly defined section on the Swiggy app. The move is designed to simplify discovery for users who want to make healthier choices without changing their regular ordering behaviour.

Also read: Uber, Lucid and Nuro unveil production-ready Robotaxi, set Bay area launch for 2026

Alongside the launch, Swiggy shared internal order data indicating a sharp rise in health-oriented food consumption in Tier-2 cities. According to the platform, healthy food orders from smaller cities grew at twice the year-on-year rate seen in metropolitan areas. Cities such as Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar emerged as leading contributors to this growth.

Deepak Maloo, Vice President for Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives at Swiggy, said the new category is intended to reduce friction for users by integrating healthier options into everyday food ordering. He noted that clear categorisation helps users avoid decision fatigue while encouraging consistent, balanced eating habits.

Swiggy said the launch of EatRight also reflects a broader shift within its restaurant partner ecosystem. Brands on the platform are developing new menu items and product variants aligned with growing consumer interest in nutrition-led eating, including customised portion sizes and ingredient-focused offerings.

Also read: Amazon rolls out first major Fire TV user experience update in years alongside new premium TVs

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 9:39 AM