Steve Hayden, legendary Ogilvy copywriter behind Apple’s iconic ‘1984’ ad, passes away

Steve Hayden, former vice chairman and chief creative officer, Ogilvy, passed away on August 27th. He was 78.

Before joining Ogilvy in 1994, he had already made history as the co-creator, alongside Lee Clow, of Apple Inc.'s iconic "1984" commercial, that redefined what advertising could be. His leadership at BBDO, particularly on the Apple account, further solidified his reputation as a creative powerhouse, stated the company in its statement.

Hayden championed award-winning work for a diverse range of brands, including American Express, Kodak, Motorola, Dove, Cisco, and SAP. He was instrumental in the groundbreaking "Hello Moto" campaign, showcasing his ability to infuse brands with unforgettable personality.

Shelly Lazarus, chairman emeritus, Ogilvy, shared, “Steve Hayden was my partner. Without him I would never have been able to do what I was able to do. Without him, Ogilvy would never have had the success that it had over so many years. Steve made it look easy. But there was brilliance behind every seemingly simple idea. And how much fun we all had together. I can’t quite believe that he’s gone. The world is a less good place. My gratitude for all that I got to share with Steve Hayden is endless. My love for him is forever.”

Devika Bulchandani, global CEO of Ogilvy, said, “This is truly heartbreaking news. I feel incredibly privileged to have spent time with Steve in recent years. His monumental legacy lives on, deeply embedded in the very fabric of Ogilvy. He wasn't just a Giant we lost; he was the Giant who helped make us who we are today."

Read More: Apple to open first Pune store at KOPA Mall in September