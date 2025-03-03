            

McDonald's International CMO Eugene Lee steps down

Eugene Lee's next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 12:15 PM
McDonald's International CMO Eugene Lee steps down
Eugene Lee began her career The SOULed OUT Group, where he was elevated to senior marketing executive. Then, his innings began at McDonald's in the same position.

Eugene Lee, who led McDonald's as international chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position.

He stated, "After 15-years with McDonald’s, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a brand that has been such an integral part of my professional & personal life. I still remember my very first campaign as a young Marketing Executive - the 2009 Coke Glasses, and the excitement of seeing customers lining up for it at the restaurants. Who would have thought this Malaysian would eventually end up leading Marketing for 80x markets across the globe, spanning Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia as International CMO!"

He added, "But it’s time… time to step out of my comfort zone and explore a world beyond the Golden Arches, using the skills I’ve learnt at this amazing brand to build amazing new things."

Lee began her career The SOULed OUT Group, where he was elevated to senior marketing executive. Then, his innings began at McDonald's in the same position.


Tags
First Published on Mar 3, 2025 12:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Kalpesh Patankar Joins VML India as Group Chief Creative Officer

Kalpesh Patankar Joins VML India as Group Chief Creative Officer

Brand Makers

Schbang's Akshay Gurnani exits after 10 years

Schbang's Akshay Gurnani exits after 10 years

Brand Makers

Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Brand Makers

Anand Mahindra's #MondayMotivation post on 8-year-old's grit has internet in awe

Anand Mahindra's #MondayMotivation post on 8-year-old's grit has internet in awe

Brand Makers

Levi’s onboards Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

Levi’s onboards Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

Brand Makers

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata: The visionary who built India's industrial future

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata: The visionary who built India's industrial future

Brand Makers

Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales dip 14% in February

Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales dip 14% in February