McDonald's International CMO Eugene Lee steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Eugene Lee, who led McDonald's as international chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position.
He stated, "After 15-years with McDonald’s, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a brand that has been such an integral part of my professional & personal life. I still remember my very first campaign as a young Marketing Executive - the 2009 Coke Glasses, and the excitement of seeing customers lining up for it at the restaurants. Who would have thought this Malaysian would eventually end up leading Marketing for 80x markets across the globe, spanning Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia as International CMO!"
He added, "But it’s time… time to step out of my comfort zone and explore a world beyond the Golden Arches, using the skills I’ve learnt at this amazing brand to build amazing new things."
Lee began her career The SOULed OUT Group, where he was elevated to senior marketing executive. Then, his innings began at McDonald's in the same position.