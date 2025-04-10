TCS's Q4 FY25 profit drops 1.67% to Rs 12,293 crore; Attrition rate increases to 13.3% in last 12 months

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the 4th quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The company's consolidated profit witnessed a marginal drop of 1.67% to Rs 12,293 crore in the January-March quarter. On the other hand, TCS's standalone profit for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 11,116 crore.
The IT service firm's revenue for the quarter increased by 5.3% to Rs 64,479 crore, driven by regional markets(+22.5%), ERU (4.6%), and BFSI (+2.5%) YoY, respectively.
The employee headcount of the company for the fiscal year 2025 stood at 607,979, including 35.2% of the women's workforce.
According to the company, the workforce clocked 56 million learning hours and acquired 5.2 million competencies. The attrition rate of the company for FY25 was 13.3% for the last twelve months.
In the previous fiscal year, TCS headcount was 601,546 employees but the LTM attrition in IT services was 12.5%.
K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “We are pleased to cross the $30 Billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter."
"Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities,” he added.