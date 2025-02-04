Thomas Cook's MD and CEO Mahesh Iyer to oversee the Group operations as Madhavan Menon retires as exec chair

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited approved the request of Madhavan Menon, who conveyed his decision to retire from his current role as Executive Chairman at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. (TCIL), effective 31st May, 2025. He will continue his mentorship role as Non Executive Chairman after this date and also provide the guidance and support to the Board and senior management team at TCIL to ensure a seamless transition with Mahesh Iyer – Managing Director and CEO, now overseeing the Group operations as well.
Menon started his career in banking at Grindlays Bank, Citibank and Emirates Bank and in Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company. He joined Thomas Cook India in 2000 as the Executive Director responsible for the Foreign Exchange business and stepped up to the position of Managing Director in January 2006; Chairman & Managing Director in January 2016; and Executive Chairman effective July 2023. He is a member on the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. and holds directorship in various subsidiaries of the company and CSB Bank among others. He is also the Chairman of the Fairfax India Charitable Foundation that focuses on improving Dialysis access & helped set up over 1400 dialysis machines across 300 dialysis centres across the country.
During his tenure, Thomas Cook India has made several acquisitions and is today the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel & Value Added Services. As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, the Thomas Cook India Group’s operations spans 28 countries across 5 continents.
It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa.