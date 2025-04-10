Uniqlo's parent registers 33% rise in profit to $1000 million in Q2 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Japanese retail company Uniqlo's parent firm, Fast Retailing, registered a 33% rise in profit in the second quarter of 2025, according to Reuters news agency.
The Q2 profit of Fast Retailing stood at $999.9 million for three month through February compared to 110.4 billion yen for the same period.
The company attributed the growth to strong sales at home in Japan and in its international segment in the first half.
However, the profit in the US market is likely to fall due to the tariffs but the impact will be limited as a substantial amount of goods has already reached the country, the company told Reuters.
The company has raised its full-year operating forecast to 545 billion yen.
Uniqlo's stores have grown exponentially. From one store in Hiroshima 40 years ago, the fashion retailer has now expanded to 2,500 locations globally.
According to the news agency, fast retailing has looked to North America and Europe recently for growth due to the slowing economy in China. The majority of the Uniqlo products sold in the US are manufactured in Southeast Asia.
Uniqlo's founder Tadashi Yanai, the richest man of Japan, has been an advocate of free trade. China is the largest overseas consumer market of Uniqlo with more than 900 stores on the mainland.