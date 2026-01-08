OpenAI sets aside 10% equity pool for employees as valuation talks accelerate

OpenAI has allocated a substantial portion of its equity for employee compensation, setting aside a stock grant pool equivalent to 10% of the company, according to a report by The Information. The pool was valued at around $500 billion in October, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that OpenAI has already distributed roughly $80 billion worth of vested equity to employees. When combined with the newly reserved stock grant pool, employee-related equity now accounts for about 26% of the company’s overall ownership structure.

The equity allocation comes as OpenAI explores fresh fundraising options. According to The Information, the company has been holding preliminary conversations with select investors about raising new capital at a valuation of approximately $750 billion. Such a valuation would represent a sharp increase of about 50% from the $500 billion figure reported just a few months earlier in October.

If finalized, the funding round would further cement OpenAI’s position among the world’s most valuable private technology companies, reflecting sustained investor confidence in its AI products and long-term commercial prospects.

OpenAI has not publicly commented on the reported equity pool or the fundraising discussions.

