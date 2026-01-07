Usha Bhandarkar, pioneering ad veteran and creator of Lalitaji, passes away

Joseph (Joe) George, who worked at Lintas from 1991 to 2017, paid tribute stating, "Rest in peace, Usha Bhandarkar. The legacies of Lintas and HLL will forever carry a debt of gratitude for what you gave them."

Usha Bhandarkar, former Group Creative Director at Lintas and a trailblazer in Indian advertising, has passed away. Celebrated for her impactful work with Unilever brands and for mentoring generations of brand managers, Bhandarkar leaves behind a legacy that shaped the way Indian FMCG advertising was created and perceived.

Joseph (Joe) George, who worked at Lintas from 1991 to 2017, paid tribute stating, "Rest in peace, Usha Bhandarkar. The legacies of Lintas and HLL will forever carry a debt of gratitude for what you gave them."

KV Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer at Nihilent Limited, said, "Away from the glamour and glitter of indulgent advertising, she silently built the brands of Unilever and was a mentor to many brand managers. She fought every creative challenge at Lintas, teaching how to create FMCG advertising with insights and weaving in the reasons to believe. I have learned a lot from her, and I pay my respects."

Bhandarkar is credited with introducing strong female protagonists in Indian advertising, most notably Lalitaji, a character that became iconic in Indian pop culture. Contrary to popular belief that Lalitaji was inspired by Alyque Padamsee’s mother, a veteran ad professional told Storyboard18 in 2022 that the character was Bhandarkar’s creation—a modern housewife reflecting the values of middle-class women.

Clad in a sparkling white saree with a prominent bindi, Lalitaji would tap her head, smile, and say, “Surf ki kharidari mein samajhdari hai.” Released in 1984 and produced in 16 languages, the campaign was a roaring success and continues to be remembered as a milestone in Indian advertising.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 9:59 AM