WhatsApp tests parental controls to let parents manage children’s secondary accounts

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new parental control features that could allow parents to monitor and manage how younger users access and use the messaging platform, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The report stated that WhatsApp is developing a system that would enable the creation of a secondary account linked to an existing primary account. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.1.30 and remains under development, with no official release timeline confirmed so far.

According to WABetaInfo, the proposed secondary accounts are intended for younger users and are expected to come with restricted functionality by default. These accounts would be linked to a parent’s primary WhatsApp account through a dedicated connection process, establishing a clear relationship between the two profiles while ensuring that messages and calls remain private.

The report added that one of the key objectives of secondary accounts is to introduce built-in safeguards, including limiting messaging and calling capabilities to saved contacts only. This would reduce the risk of unwanted or unknown interactions, a restriction that is not currently available as a clear option on WhatsApp.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to share limited account and activity updates from the secondary account with the parent’s primary account. While the exact scope of the shared information has not been fully detailed, it is not expected to include message content. End-to-end encryption is expected to remain intact, with chats and calls continuing to stay private, while shared data would focus on general account activity or changes to key settings, the report stated.

The parental control features for secondary accounts are still being tested and refined. Once launched, the tools are expected to help parents set age-appropriate boundaries while enabling children to use WhatsApp in a safer and more controlled manner, according to the report.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 10:45 AM