UP Warriorz announce new sponsorships for Women’s Premier League 2024

Women's cricket team, UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Sports, has announced the Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty as the Title Partner, EaseMyTrip and CarLelo as the Principal Partners.

The team has also named MyMaster11, JSW Paints, PONDS as the Associate Partners and Aashirvaad Atta as the Official Partner. Big FM has been onboarded as the Official Radio Partner.

The newly designed team jersey will sport Kay Beauty on the front, with EaseMyTrip on the back of the jersey. CarLelo will be the Lead Arm sponsor and MyMaster11 becoming the Non-Lead Arm sponsor. The two logos will be placed on the left arm and right arm, from a batter’s perspective, respectively. The batter’s helmet will sport JSW Paints, while PONDS will be the Lead Trouser sponsor.

“As the Principal Partner of UP Warriorz, we are thrilled to be a part of the cricketing extravaganza. Just as EaseMyTrip is dedicated to delivering excellence in the travel industry, we look forward to witnessing the Warriorz showcase their commitment and prowess on the cricket field. The continued partnership with UP Warriorz is a testament to our shared values of hard work, excellence, and determination to be game-changers in our respective domains,” said Nishant Pittie, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

“The UP Warriorz are one of the best teams from the upcoming WPL season. We are ecstatic to be a part of their journey and we wish the cricketers all the best for this season. The team that has been assembled has the ability to carry a ‘Warriors’ mentality into their game, and we are hopeful to help the team compete at a much higher level,” said Rajesh Pandey, Founder, My Master11.

Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO and founder, CarLelo, said, “At CarLelo we have kick started a new chapter, as we collaborate with the UP Warriorz, one of India’s most loved cricket teams. Not only is this a very special association for us, as we get to connect with a very vibrant audience, but also allows us to present to everyone our new look. While we are confident that along with UP Warriorz we will be able to give the knowledgeable fans a lot to cheer about, the focus and the best wishes move to the field of play now as the champion athletes take over.”