Google appoints Ragini Das as Head of Google for Startups, India

Tech giant Google has appointed Ragini Das as head of Google for Startups, India.
In a note, she shared, "In 2013, I sat for two interviews: one at Google and one at Zomato. I didn’t make it through Google’s last round, but I did get into Zomato — and those 6 years changed everything for me. Zomato helped me identify my career moat, gave me lifelong friends, an incredibly steep learning curve and the resilience to eventually take the leap and co-found leap.club."
The post added, "Sometime in August, I came across a role at Google that perfectly aligned with my journey. The role sat at the intersection of 0–10, founders and everything I've built over the years. After two months of conversations with their fabulous team and learning about the global impact of Google for Startups, I'm excited to bring that same energy to India."
Das began her career at Aludecor and went on to work across Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group India, and Zomato.
As the co-founder of leap.club, Das created an online app + offline club for thousands of women, offering networking, professional opportunities, curated events, and interest based communities. Raised $2.2M in VC & angel funding from top investors and can proudly say that 50% of our cap table had women.
