FCB India appoints Hari Krishnan as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for orchestrating growth across the network, harnessing the power of full-funnel marketing, and driving new business development, stated the company in its statement.
Based in Mumbai, Krishnan will report to Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India & South Asia.
With over two decades of experience in advertising, marketing, and consulting, working with agencies such as Mullen Lowe ( India and Sri Lanka) Grey Group, JWT, Tilt Brand Solutions, etc.
Krishnan has partnered with global and Indian brands across various categories, including Britannia, Unilever, Tata Tea, Saffola, Tanishq, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, Ford, Havells, Future Generali, Dell, Myntra, Swiggy, PhonePe, Flipkart, amongst others, helping them unlock growth through integrated solutions. In his new role, he will focus on building and scaling new areas of expertise across the group agencies.
Dheeraj Sinha, Group chief executive officer, FCB India & South Asia, said, “Growth today is about orchestrating capabilities across creativity, data, content, digital, and technology. Hari brings the vision and experience to harness the power of full-funnel thinking and new business development. With him on board, we are ready to build and scale new areas of expertise, working closely with senior business strategy leaders to help build growth across our portfolio. Bringing Hari on board is a significant step in how we live our ambition of Growth, Glory, and Guts together as a team."
Krishnan added, “What excites me about FCB India is its ability to bring together creative firepower, digital depth, and platform-native talent. My focus will be to drive compounding growth for our clients by orchestrating integrated full-funnel solutions, partnering where it counts, and building sustainable growth models for the future.”
