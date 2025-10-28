            
  • Home
  • digital
  • Nano Banana prompts for the viral 'Handshake with younger self' trend; make stunning images on AI

Nano Banana prompts for the viral 'Handshake with younger self' trend; make stunning images on AI

Creators are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to bring this emotional idea to life, generating realistic images that blend memory with modern creativity.

By  Storyboard18Oct 28, 2025 4:50 PM
Follow us
Nano Banana prompts for the viral 'Handshake with younger self' trend; make stunning images on AI
Creators are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to bring this emotional idea to life, generating realistic images that blend memory with modern creativity.

If you have been scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, chances are you have come across the viral “handshake with your younger self” videos taking over social media feeds. The trend has captivated users across platforms, featuring people shaking hands with a younger version of themselves — a visual metaphor for nostalgia, growth, and self-reflection.

What’s driving its popularity is its simplicity. Creators are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to bring this emotional idea to life, generating realistic images that blend memory with modern creativity.

How to Create the Handshake with Your Younger Self Video

Step 1: Open the Google Gemini AI app on your phone, or visit Gemini on the web.

Step 2: Log in with your Google account and ensure you’re using the latest version for best results.

Step 3: Choose two high-quality photographs — one of your current self and one from your childhood.

Step 4: Write a short, creative description of the image you want to create.

Step 5: Use this suggested prompt:

“Create a realistic image of my present self shaking hands with my younger self. Both are smiling in a warm, nostalgic setting with soft lighting and a simple emotional background.”

Step 6: Once Gemini generates the image, download or save it.

Step 7: Using a video editor, select two frames — one showing your younger self and another showing your present self. Place the childhood photo first, followed by the recent one, and duplicate the sequence to form a smooth loop.

Step 8: Add short captions or text overlays to personalise your video and make the story more meaningful.

Best Prompts for the Handshake Trend

Prompt 1: “Make a realistic image of me meeting my younger self for a handshake, with both smiling warmly in a nostalgic scene filled with soft light.”

Prompt 2: “Generate an image of my present-day self and younger self shaking hands, smiling in a calm, nostalgic atmosphere with soft lighting and an emotional touch.”

For best results, creators are encouraged to add a personal element — such as favourite outfits, familiar childhood locations, or emotionally significant backgrounds.

The trend continues to surge across platforms, demonstrating how easily accessible AI tools like Google Gemini Nano are turning simple concepts into viral, emotionally resonant visual moments.


Tags
First Published on Oct 28, 2025 5:02 PM

More from Storyboard18