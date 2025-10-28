Nano Banana prompts for the viral 'Handshake with younger self' trend; make stunning images on AI

ADVERTISEMENT
If you have been scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, chances are you have come across the viral “handshake with your younger self” videos taking over social media feeds. The trend has captivated users across platforms, featuring people shaking hands with a younger version of themselves — a visual metaphor for nostalgia, growth, and self-reflection.
What’s driving its popularity is its simplicity. Creators are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to bring this emotional idea to life, generating realistic images that blend memory with modern creativity.
Prompt 1: “Make a realistic image of me meeting my younger self for a handshake, with both smiling warmly in a nostalgic scene filled with soft light.”
Prompt 2: “Generate an image of my present-day self and younger self shaking hands, smiling in a calm, nostalgic atmosphere with soft lighting and an emotional touch.”
For best results, creators are encouraged to add a personal element — such as favourite outfits, familiar childhood locations, or emotionally significant backgrounds.
The trend continues to surge across platforms, demonstrating how easily accessible AI tools like Google Gemini Nano are turning simple concepts into viral, emotionally resonant visual moments.