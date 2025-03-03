'We are in the era of AI-led innovation': Meta's Arun Srinivas

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept; it is here, and it is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace.

Speaking at the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) CEO Conference 2025, Arun Srinivas, Director of Global Business Group at Meta, underscored how AI is reshaping advertising, business messaging, and content consumption.

His keynote provided a deep dive into how AI is not just enhancing Meta’s platforms but also enabling businesses to drive growth, efficiency, and engagement.

The AI evolution: A parallel to the internet and mobile revolutions

Reflecting on technological advancements over the years, Srinivas likened today’s AI boom to past digital transformations.

Drawing from his own experiences in the late 1990s—when companies were just beginning to use email and Windows-based systems—he illustrated how innovation has always driven business evolution. "The same happened with the mobile and the internet itself. AI is only going to take this further," he said.

Meta, he highlighted, has been at the forefront of AI for nearly two decades, integrating it into its products as early as 2006. "The reason why your Instagram or Facebook feed is different from someone else's is AI," Srinivas explained, emphasizing how personalization has been at the heart of Meta’s technology.

The end of one-size-fits-all marketing

Meta’s AI-powered tools enable brands to break free from traditional consumer segmentation. In an era where 40% of generative AI solutions will be multimodal by 2025, marketers can now hyper-personalize content at scale.

Whether adapting creatives for regional nuances or generating bespoke messaging for different audience segments, Meta’s generative AI ensures that ads are dynamically optimized for relevance and engagement.

“Gone are the days of designing one homogeneous ad for a mass audience. With AI, brands can craft dynamic, region-specific messaging at scale,” Srinivas asserted.

Open-source AI

Meta’s Llama models—an open-source AI ecosystem—are gaining rapid traction across industries. With 650 million downloads and over 85,000 derivative models, major companies like Infosys, Dream11, Zomato, and RedBus are leveraging Llama for data processing, customer engagement, and business automation.

“For businesses, AI is no longer an experimental tool—it is an operational necessity,” Srinivas remarked. “Llama enables enterprises to harness AI without being tied to proprietary software.”

Short-form video: The death of traditional media?

Short-form video is dominating user attention. Srinivas shared some interesting statistics:

- AI now dictates over 50% of Instagram content and 30% of Facebook content, tailoring recommendations based on user behaviour. - 4.5 billion reels are reshared daily, reinforcing Meta’s dominance in content discovery.

Television viewership, in contrast, continues its downward spiral. “Consumers are shifting to short-form video. The real question is: have brands adapted?” Srinivas asked.