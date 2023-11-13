We expect Keventers to be a trusted household name, says founder Agastya Dalmia

As a child, some of our fondest memories are those that involve food. Particularly, anything that tastes sweet as the brain's receptors recognise and remember sweet tastes very easily. Ice creams, cakes, pastries, and, of course, milkshakes — who doesn’t love them? The Indian F&B market is such that whenever we think of a particular food, we immediately associate it with the brand that makes it. Ice cream – Amul; cakes and pastries – Monginis; and milkshakes – Keventers.

The thing with legacy brands is that they form a nostalgic connection with consumers — generations of consumers. But how do legacy brands manage to survive in an ever-evolving consumer segment like India and in the dynamic food and beverages (F&B) industry that this country possesses? Storyboard18 caught up with Agastya Dalmia, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Keventers, to understand the modern role of legacy brands in India.

Edited excerpts

What does it take for a legacy brand like Keventers to stay relevant and running in modern times?

For a legacy brand like ours, staying relevant in modern times requires a balance of tradition and innovation. We preserve our timeless milkshake recipes while introducing new flavours that resonate with contemporary tastes. Adapting to changing consumer preferences and providing a consistent quality experience keeps us running.

As part of the F&B industry, what are the marketing strategies that you employ to create a stronger brand image and greater brand recall?

We employ a multi-faceted marketing strategy. We focus on storytelling, highlighting our rich heritage, and creating engaging experiences through online and offline marketing channels. Our aim is to build a brand image that reflects authenticity and resonates with our customers, fostering brand recall that stands the test of time.

Our social media presence is crafted to be engaging, bringing the essence of our brand to life. We collaborate with influencers and content creators who share our values and appreciate our products. This approach not only introduces our brand to a wider audience but also reinforces our authenticity and relevance. Moreover, we're committed to staying in touch with our customers, actively seeking and responding to feedback.

Today's consumers, Gen Z, are very cautious of what they consume. They often check ingredients, nutrition, sugar content, etc. For a predominantly milkshake brand like Keventers, how do you plan to make sure you don't lose that consumer segment?

We understand the importance of catering to health-conscious consumers, especially Gen Z. We're committed to transparency and using high-quality ingredients. We understand that being health-conscious goes beyond just ingredients. It's also about informed choices. Through labelling and readily available information, we empower our customers to make choices that align with their dietary preferences and needs. We're continuously working on expanding our menu to include healthier options, ensuring we remain a relevant choice. One of the steps we’ve taken in this regard includes the launch of our vegan ice cream. Our vegan scoops are carefully crafted with high-quality, plant-based ingredients, ensuring they meet the standards of taste, texture, and health consciousness that our customers seek.

What's next for Keventers in India? What are you planning to introduce or change to better cater to the Indian consumer?

The future for Keventers in India is incredibly exciting. We plan to introduce more diverse offerings that go beyond milkshakes. Our goal is to provide an array of beverages and food options that cater to the evolving tastes of the Indian consumer, ensuring we remain a brand for all occasions.

We don't see a lot in terms of marketing from Keventers. Why is that?

We do put marketing efforts into various channels and activities at Keventers. We actively engage in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to better understand our customers and tailor our offerings to their preferences. Our CRM efforts allow us to create personalised experiences that resonate with individual tastes.

We maintain a robust presence on social media, where we engage with our audience and share the essence of our brand. We collaborate with influencers and content creators who align with our values, helping us introduce Keventers to a broader audience and reinforcing our authenticity in the process.

Our marketing activities also extend to various advertising channels, both online and offline. Offline activities and events are essential parts of our strategy, allowing us to connect with our local communities and foster a sense of belonging.

While you may not see flashy marketing campaigns, our marketing budget is thoughtfully allocated to enhance customer experiences and ensure product quality.

What do your marketing spends look like? Could you share a breakup?

Our marketing budget allocation varies from campaign to campaign. Usually, 25–30 percent of the total marketing budget is allocated for CRM-related activities. Another 25-30 percent goes for offline promotion. However, it might be more for specific regional campaigns. Around 50 percent is allocated for digital advertisements, social media promotions, influencer marketing, and PR.

What does premiumisation mean in your category? What makes a particular product more premium than the rest?

Premium products often use the highest-quality ingredients available. Whether it's the finest chocolates or top-tier dairy, the quality of the raw materials significantly impacts the overall product. Premium products frequently introduce unique and innovative features or flavours that set them apart. This can involve a creative twist on traditional recipes or entirely new concepts that cater to evolving consumer tastes. Some of these products are exclusive or limited edition. They may only be available at select locations or during specific seasons, creating a sense of rarity and desirability.

What are your expectations for 2024 from brand, consumer, and market standpoints?