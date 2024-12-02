WebEngage elevates Anand Vaidya to director of marketing and corporate communications

ADVERTISEMENT
Anand Vaidya has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at WebEngage, a prominent SaaS platform specializing in customer retention.
In his expanded position, Vaidya will spearhead WebEngage's marketing strategies and communication initiatives, reinforcing the company's mission to elevate customer engagement for businesses.
With a diverse career that includes notable roles at The Mavericks, Weber Shandwick, Adfactors PR, and MSLGROUP India, Vaidya brings extensive expertise in marketing and communications.
His leadership at WebEngage has been crucial in developing impactful narratives that resonate globally, ensuring the brand's communication aligns with its growth strategies.