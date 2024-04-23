Who are Time magazine's most influential Indians and individuals of Indian origin?

Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people of 2024 is out. The list shines a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of Indians and individuals of Indian origin. From entertainment to technology, sports, and social activism, these exceptional individuals have not only conquered their respective domains but have also captured the imagination of millions worldwide.

Leading the pack is actor Alia Bhatt, hailed by British film director Tom Harper as a "formidable talent." With a National Film Award under her belt, Bhatt's work in the Hindi film industry has garnered her international acclaim. Her recent international debut in Netflix's "Heart of Stone" further solidifies her status as a rising star on the global cinematic landscape.

Another luminary on the list is Dev Patel, the British actor of Indian descent who captured hearts with his breakout role in "Slumdog Millionaire." Patel's directorial debut with "Monkey Man" this year marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career, showcasing his multifaceted talents on and off-screen.

In the realm of sports and activism, Sakshi Malik shines brightly as India's first and only female wrestler to win an Olympic medal. Beyond her sporting achievements, Malik has become a symbol of resistance, speaking out against sexual harassment in sports and advocating for the voices of India's daughters to be heard.

Turning to the world of business and technology, Satya Nadella, the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, stands out for his visionary leadership. Nadella's role in Microsoft's investments in AI through partnerships with OpenAI and Mistral AI underscores his commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of technology.

Similarly, Ajay Banga, the India-born president of the World Bank, is recognized for his transformative leadership. Banga's journey from Pune to the pinnacle of global finance highlights his skill and drive in leading essential institutions towards positive change.

Jigar Shah, the director of the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, exemplifies the impact of Indian diaspora in shaping global policies. Born in India and raised in the United States, Shah's leadership in economic development programs has garnered praise for its transformative potential.

Asma Khan, the Indian-born British restaurateur behind London's acclaimed Darjeeling Express, is celebrated for her innovative approach to food and entrepreneurship. Khan's all-female kitchen and unique culinary creations have earned her a reputation as a trailblazer in the culinary world.