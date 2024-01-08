Who is Priya Nair - Unilever's new group President managing a 12 billion euro global business?

We've written and spoken about the rise of marketing leaders into the ranks of CEOs and presidents. The latest addition to this list is Priya Nair, FMCG juggernaut Unilever’s global chief marketing officer for beauty and wellbeing businesses and brands.

Nair is the new President of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, overseeing the €12 billion business, which comprises four key pillars: Hair Care, Skin Care, Prestige Beauty, and Health and Wellbeing (Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements).

In 2022, Nair moved out of Unilever's Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and took on a global role as chief marketing officer - Beauty & Wellbeing, at Unilever. Before Nair's big move to the global stage she was Hindustan Unilever’s executive director and executive vice president of the South Asia region for the beauty and personal care category.

In 2023, she became a part of the Unilever Leadership Executive which also comprises Nitin Paranjpe, Unilever's Chief People and Transformation Officer, and Rohit Jawa, who is the current CEO of HUL.

Nair, who has 29 years of experience, started her career with the consumer goods company as a consumer insights manager. She rose through the ranks to become brand manager and general manager handling brands like Dove, Rin and Comfort.

She joined HUL in 1995 and began building a foundational understanding of consumer products across Home, Beauty, and Personal Care in various roles within sales and marketing.

While in Hindustan Unilever she led the Beauty & Personal Care and Homecare business. As Head of Homecare, she led the turnaround of the business and the portfolio and cost transformation to build a more sustainable, future fit business.

Nair holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, in Mumbai, and is a post graduate in MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

In a previous interaction with Storyboard18, Nair shared the lessons that have helped her in a steady and stunning career: “I have learnt that in corporate life if you are fortunate enough to discover your purpose, which I have in my work, you will have the strength to manage all volatility and uncertainty.”

She added, “I have learnt that it is the power of the inner compass that gives you conviction, energy, and optimism. The second lesson I have learnt is to keep learning. This learning agility is critical in management, as we see the world change at an increasing speed. Constant learning, not just on the job but also learning from peers and industry, is critical for sharpening your skills and for personal development.”

Nair also mentioned how her mother inspired her to get back to studying after 25 years of work experience. She took on a Harvard Executive Leadership Program and went back to school.

Nair is part of an elite club of global executives who have come from the HUL talent factory, which is known to produce top-notch marketers and leaders who can succeed in any environment. The list also includes Leena Nair, who is the global CEO of luxury brand Chanel.

Unilever identifies top managers, called 'listers' internally, for global assignments to prepare them for larger roles. Rohit Jawa served as the chief transformation officer for Unilever in London before he took over as HUL's chief executive after Sanjiv Mehta retired.

Snapshot of Nair's career graph at HUL and Unilever

2024: Business Group President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

2022: Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

2021: Executive Director & EVP South Asia – Beauty & Personal Care for Hindustan Unilever

2014: Executive Director South Asia – leading Home Care for Hindustan Unilever

2012: Appointed to Hindustan Unilever Management Board to lead Beauty & Personal Care