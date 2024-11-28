YouTube shares Susan Wojcicki’s final message following her death from lung cancer

YouTube has released a poignant letter from its former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, three months after her passing at age 56. The letter, written just weeks before her death, sheds light on her battle with lung cancer and her dedication to raising awareness about the disease. The release was timed to coincide with Lung Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring Wojcicki’s commitment to cancer research.

Wojcicki, who had been one of Google’s earliest employees, used her final message to highlight lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, as well as the second most common cancer overall among women. She shared that she intended to devote her time and resources to advocating for better understanding and treatments for lung cancer.

In her letter, Wojcicki recalled the shock of being diagnosed with the disease in late 2022. Despite living an active life, running regularly and having never smoked, she was blindsided by the diagnosis. "I had almost no symptoms," she wrote. "I was totally shocked with this diagnosis." The news prompted her to step down from her role as CEO of YouTube to focus on her health and spend more time with her family.

Though she resigned from her position, Wojcicki remained active in other areas, continuing her work on the boards of Salesforce, Planet Labs, and Waymo, while dedicating much of her time to cancer advocacy.

Reflecting on her personal journey, she shared how cancer had deeply changed her. "Having cancer hasn’t been easy," Wojcicki wrote, "but the most important lesson I have learned is just to focus and enjoy the present." She emphasized the unpredictability of life but expressed a deep appreciation for the beauty found in everyday moments. Her focus, she said, was on living in the moment and fighting for cancer research.