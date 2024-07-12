Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

Zepto, a consumer internet company, has elevated Devendra Meel to chief business officer, effective July 2024. He will spearhead category management and foster brand partnerships, ensuring optimal assortment, pricing, availability, and growth of all core categories on the platform. Prior to Zepto, Meel, an IIM-Bangalore graduate, led special initiatives at Zomato and Jio.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shared, “Devendra has had an incredible run at Zepto. After joining us a year ago, he played a key role in scaling our advertising business to hundreds of crores in revenue and, more importantly, built out Zepto Pass end-to-end: from an idea to 5M+ subscribers today. Devendra has executed like an entrepreneur and treated Pass like his baby, working tirelessly 6-7 days a week with the Pass team to make the economics sustainable, and brought the whole company together to get Pass launched in record time.”

Reflecting on his new role, Meel shared, “Having a front-row seat in a company poised to redefine Internet India is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am deeply committed to this mission and will bring all my energy and dedication to it. Zepto’s meritocratic, fast-moving environment offers high-stakes challenges and the potential for 10X career growth.”