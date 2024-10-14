            

      82.5 Communications wins creative mandate for De Beers Group

      Agency to spearhead campaigns that ignite passion for natural diamonds in India.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 14, 2024 2:10 PM
      82.5 Communications wins creative mandate for De Beers Group
      82.5 Communications will not only craft compelling advertising but also develop strategies to enhance retailer communications and drive real business impact across the jewellery category.

      82.5 Communications has secured the creative mandate from De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, to boost the allure of natural diamonds among Indian consumers. This partnership comes as India strengthens its position as the second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery, marking a strategic push to deepen the emotional connection consumers have with diamonds.

      The collaboration between 82.5 Communications and De Beers will focus on creating campaigns that highlight the rarity, preciousness, and enduring value of natural diamonds.

      "As a leader in the diamond industry, De Beers is focusing on growing the category,” said Shweta Harit, Global SVP at De Beers Group. “We are committed to connecting people to the unique attributes of natural diamonds through holistic promotional efforts involving consumers, retailers, and the entire industry."

      82.5 Communications will not only craft compelling advertising but also develop strategies to enhance retailer communications and drive real business impact across the jewellery category.

      Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications, noted the importance of understanding the nuances of the retail landscape and supporting the entire industry.

      Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President and Branch Head at 82.5 Communications – South, expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with De Beers, a brand synonymous with luxury and heritage, and looks forward to shaping narratives that will resonate with the next generation of diamond enthusiasts.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 14, 2024 2:10 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Brand Marketing

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Brand Marketing

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Brand Marketing

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high

      Brand Marketing

      CCPA directs Ola to offer consumer choice in refund mode and enhance transparency

      CCPA directs Ola to offer consumer choice in refund mode and enhance transparency

      Brand Marketing

      Unilever exits from Russia; sells its Russian business to local manufacturer

      Unilever exits from Russia; sells its Russian business to local manufacturer

      Brand Marketing

      Breaking: Rainmaker Consults bags Jamba's media and creative mandate

      Breaking: Rainmaker Consults bags Jamba's media and creative mandate