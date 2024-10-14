82.5 Communications wins creative mandate for De Beers Group

ADVERTISEMENT
82.5 Communications has secured the creative mandate from De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, to boost the allure of natural diamonds among Indian consumers. This partnership comes as India strengthens its position as the second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery, marking a strategic push to deepen the emotional connection consumers have with diamonds.
The collaboration between 82.5 Communications and De Beers will focus on creating campaigns that highlight the rarity, preciousness, and enduring value of natural diamonds.
"As a leader in the diamond industry, De Beers is focusing on growing the category,” said Shweta Harit, Global SVP at De Beers Group. “We are committed to connecting people to the unique attributes of natural diamonds through holistic promotional efforts involving consumers, retailers, and the entire industry."
82.5 Communications will not only craft compelling advertising but also develop strategies to enhance retailer communications and drive real business impact across the jewellery category.
Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications, noted the importance of understanding the nuances of the retail landscape and supporting the entire industry.
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President and Branch Head at 82.5 Communications – South, expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with De Beers, a brand synonymous with luxury and heritage, and looks forward to shaping narratives that will resonate with the next generation of diamond enthusiasts.