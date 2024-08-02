Adobe Express for Education gets upgrade with new AI features

Adobe announced the latest update to Adobe Express for Education to help the next generation succeed. Adobe Express for Education is designed to be classroom safe with responsible generative AI that’s collaborative and improves student engagement and communication. New Firefly-powered features will help students unlock new opportunities for creative expression with simple text prompts to generate templates for posters, flyers or brochures and original coloring pages. New multimedia presentation and animation capabilities and a new iPad experience will help make teaching and learning more impactful, as per the company.

“Adobe Express for Education is built by and with teachers, with AI that’s designed to be safe for the classroom,” said Mala Sharma, VP and general manager, creators and education for Adobe’s Digital Media Business. “For more than three decades, Adobe has been creating technologies to help students succeed in the classroom and in the job market and we’re excited to bring our responsible AI approach to this next chapter.”

Adobe Express for Education now offers even more AI features:

NEW: Generate Template — From book report posters to club flyers, students can create their very own templates with text prompts and share the templates with others.

NEW: Adobe Firefly AI in MagicSchool—Students and teachers who use the MagicSchool platform now have seamless access to Adobe Firefly image generation to make their MagicSchool lesson plans, essays and school projects more visual and expressive. COMING SOON: Generate Coloring Page — Students can now make their own coloring pages using generative AI prompts and decorate the pages with multicolor and decorative brushes.

Generate Text Effect — Students can punch up their work by embellishing text with creative graphics featuring looks, themes and textures of their choosing. Generate Image and Generative Fill — Students can easily go from imagination to image with Generate Image or insert, remove or replace content in images with Generative Fill.

Boosting Creative Skills and Classroom Engagement

An Adobe survey of K-12 educators found that teachers who use creative activities in the classroom see 82% greater student engagement. With Adobe Express for Education, teachers and students have access to industry-leading creativity technologies only Adobe can provide to help make learning more creative and effective for students, while enabling teachers to save valuable class time. Key features include:

NEW: Enhanced Presentations — Students and teachers can now bring music, videos, animations and data charts in their Presentations. They can get started quickly with templates or bring existing Adobe Express assets and projects into Presentations in just a few clicks. Students and teachers can also make standout Google Slides presentations with the help of Adobe Express, including ​generating an image, removing the background on an image ​and making quick image edits, adjustments and adding filters.

NEW: Animate characters — Students and educators can easily animate a character’s face and body and incorporate the animations into Adobe Express presentations, videos and more.

COMING SOON: Adobe Express iPad experience — Students and teachers can use Firefly generative AI, Quick Actions, Presentations and charts inside Adobe Express on iPads for the first time.

Video — Students can get started with distinctive templates and then combine video clips, images and music. They can also create animations and automatically add captions in 100+ languages to any video.

Web pages — Create simple web pages for a fresh take on essays, reports, newsletters and field trip journals in just a few clicks.

PDF Quick Actions — Teachers can save time on editing PDFs from previous school years, updating class schedules, posters, Back to School Night materials for parents and any other PDF documents that need quick word and date changes, image swaps and more.

Auto-translate —Translate content into over 45 languages to meet the needs of students and their communities.

Amplifying Impact with Professional Development, Certification and Student Curriculum

Adobe provides Adobe Express for Education free to K-12 teachers and students and also offers free support to help teachers embed Adobe Express for Education – including AI features -- deep into the curriculum while also helping them fulfill professional development requirements with badging and certifications. Adobe Express for Education has an extensive library of K-12 resources, including subject-specific, step-by-step guidance, more than 13,000 of high-quality templates purpose-built for students and dozens of guided activities for core curricular areas (English, Math, Science and Social Studies) that teach subject mastery alongside key visual creativity and communications skills.

Responsible AI with Privacy Protections

The app features:

Guardrails for appropriate results, including filters and protocols for generative AI prompts and results support appropriate use and outcomes for classroom environments.

A “your data is your data” privacy approach mandating that Adobe will not train its models on student or teacher projects.

Governance controls that put admins in the driver’s seat, giving district administrators the ability to toggle generative AI features on and off. A responsible AI and media literacy curriculum that introduces middle, high school and university students to AI and engages them in critical conversations surrounding the technology -- developed as part of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative and in collaboration with education experts.