Meta pauses international rollout of Ray-Ban Display glasses amid limited inventory

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and are the company’s first smart glasses to feature a display.

Meta has paused its plans to roll out its recently launched Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in additional markets, citing limited inventory and unprecedented demand, according to reports.

The technology company launched its first-ever Ray-Ban glasses with a built-in display in September and began selling them in the United States later that month. Meta had earlier planned to introduce the product in the UK, France, Italy and Canada early this year, but those plans have now been put on hold.

As per reports, Meta said in a statement on Tuesday that the Ray-Ban Display is a first-of-its-kind product with extremely limited inventory. The company stated that since the launch last autumn, it has seen an overwhelming level of interest, resulting in product waitlists extending well into 2026.

The company informed that due to unprecedented demand and constrained supply, it has decided to pause its planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026. Meta added that it will continue focusing on fulfilling orders in the United States while re-evaluating its approach to international availability.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and are the company’s first smart glasses to feature a display. The glasses come equipped with a 600x600p high-resolution full-colour display offering a 20-degree field of view.

They feature a 12-megapixel camera with 3x zoom and an in-lens display that acts as a viewfinder, allowing users to frame shots more accurately and capture images on the first attempt. The device also includes a six-microphone array and open-ear speakers for listening to music and handling calls.

With the integrated display, users can access Meta AI on the glasses to view answers to queries and follow step-by-step tutorials. The glasses also allow users to view and send messages on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger using simple gestures, and support video calls on WhatsApp and Messenger.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 10:46 AM