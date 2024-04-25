Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh highlight the convenience of booking flights and hotels in MakeMyTrip's new campaign

MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, has launched two new brand films featuring beloved brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. These films showcase the simplicity and convenience of booking flights and hotels for international travel with MakeMyTrip, catering to both first-time international travellers and seasoned travellers.

Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer & chief business officer - corporate, MakeMyTrip said, ”We at MakeMyTrip believe in making the world more accessible, one trip at a time. In the past few months, we have introduced a suite of tools, features and benefits, some of them industry-firsts, designed for every international traveller, be it a first-timer or a seasoned globetrotter. Our aim is to ensure that everyone can partake in these benefits, making their travel booking and post-sales experience seamless and enjoyable. Our new films highlight the value addition we bring to the table, demonstrating how MakeMyTrip can be a game-changer when it comes to international bookings.”

The first film presents Bhatt and Singh newlywed couple on their wedding night, still trying to find their footing with each other. The conversation veers towards both sharing their apprehensions about their “first-time”. As film unfolds, viewers find out that the ‘first-time’ in question is in fact their first time travelling internationally. As a solution, they turn to MakeMyTrip for their flight and hotel bookings, both taking on the planning/research responsibility equally.

In the second film, viewers are drawn into the middle of a suspenseful scene – where Singh, playing an international spy/agent, unearths the location of a most wanted person. When Bhatt, his commanding officer, discloses that the mission is in London, Singh, with his humorous style, argues that the criminal should be let go as ‘he isn’t bad at heart’ to save himself an international trip. Bhatt’s character senses his apprehensions and introduces him to the MakeMyTrip international booking experience, highlighting its ease and tension-free experience.