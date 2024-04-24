Bank of Baroda rolls out 'PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud' awareness campaign featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur

Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s public sector banks, announced the release of its #PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud awareness campaign. The latest campaign seeks to raise awareness about new-age financial frauds such as artificial intelligence-generated deepfake scams that can succeed in duping even the most vigilant customers, stated the company.

In Phase 3 of the #PehchaanCon campaign, the Bank has released two new ad films featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur. These videos illustrate how anyone – even the smartest and strongest amongst us – can end up getting conned. Using the latest deepfake tech to deceive individuals by masquerading as a family member/a close acquaintance or targeting online shoppers by posing as a delivery agent asking for an OTP, which is then used to hack into one’s personal data, fraudsters are using a range of methods to try and dupe people.

The ads showcase how anyone is vulnerable to falling prey to such an attack. Kapur plays the role of the quiet and compassionate doctor to whom his patients pour their hearts out to, while also contemplating how to protect themselves from such kinds of frauds in future. The ads emphasise that by being alert, watchful and being able to recognise a fraud/fraudster or Con, customers can protect themselves and their confidential financial information and enjoy a safe and secure online banking and shopping experience.