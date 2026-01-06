Amazon rolls out first major Fire TV user experience update in years alongside new premium TVs

Amazon is rolling out a significant redesign of its Fire TV interface, marking the first major user experience update to the platform in several years. The refresh shifts focus squarely onto content, while simplifying navigation and reducing on-screen clutter. The update arrives alongside a refreshed Fire TV mobile app and the launch of new premium Fire TV televisions featuring colorful frames.

The company said the overhaul was driven by the sheer growth of available content on the platform. Fire TV users today navigate a vast mix of purchased and rented movies, streaming subscriptions, short-form video apps, live TV streams, premium programming, podcasts, music, and games. Over time, that expansion made the interface increasingly difficult to navigate.

Fire TV Vice President Aidan Marcuss acknowledged the challenge, noting that as more content was added, the user interface became overloaded with rows and options. According to internal data, users were spending a significant amount of time searching for what to watch, prompting the company to rethink how content is organized and presented.

The new interface introduces a more open visual design with rounded corners, gradient accents, consistent typography, and increased spacing between content elements. The result is a cleaner, less crowded home screen. While familiar content rows remain accessible by scrolling, users can now view their apps in a wider horizontal row.

One of the most requested improvements was expanding the number of apps visible on the home screen. Previously limited to six pinned apps, Fire TV now allows up to 20 apps to appear in a scrollable row. This was achieved by reducing the size of the app icons, making it easier for users to reach their preferred services without digging through menus.

Navigation has also been streamlined. At the top of the screen, users now see clear categories such as Movies, TV, Live TV, Sports, and News, with a dedicated search button placed to the left of the Home tab for faster access.

Across the redesigned tabs, Fire TV centralizes content that viewers are already watching and surfaces programming available across their subscribed services. The platform also places greater emphasis on discovery, offering personalized recommendations, free streaming options, top movie and TV lists, and previews of additional subscription content.

While the new content pages do not use infinite scrolling, they extend far enough to reflect the depth of available programming across streaming services.

With the redesign, Amazon is aiming to make Fire TV easier to navigate, faster to use, and more focused on helping viewers quickly find something they want to watch.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 9:29 AM