Amazon takes Alexa+ to the web with new Alexa.com platform

Amazon is expanding the reach of its AI-powered assistant Alexa+ by bringing it to the web. On Monday, at the opening of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the company announced the official launch of Alexa.com, a new website that is rolling out to all Alexa+ Early Access customers.

The web version allows users to interact with Alexa+ online in much the same way they would with popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. With this move, Amazon is positioning Alexa+ as a service that extends beyond physical devices and into everyday digital workflows.

While Alexa-enabled products, including Echo smart speakers and displays, already have a massive global footprint with more than 600 million devices sold worldwide, Amazon believes that its AI assistant must be available across platforms to remain competitive. The company sees Alexa+ not just as a home assistant, but as a presence on the phone and on the web — and potentially accessible even to users who do not own an Alexa device.

As part of this broader expansion, Amazon is also redesigning its Alexa mobile app. The updated app places a chatbot-style interface front and center, offering what the company describes as a more “agent-forward” experience. Although users could previously chat with Alexa in the app, conversation is now the primary focus, with other features taking a supporting role.

On the Alexa.com website, users can rely on Alexa+ for a wide range of everyday tasks, from exploring complex topics and generating content to building detailed travel itineraries. However, Amazon is working to differentiate Alexa+ by centering it around family and household needs. This includes managing smart home devices, updating family calendars and to-do lists, making dinner reservations, adding groceries to Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods carts, saving recipes, and planning family movie nights with personalized recommendations.

Amazon has also been expanding Alexa+ through deeper service integrations. New additions such as Angi, Expedia, Square, and Yelp join existing partners including Fodor’s, OpenTable, Suno, Ticketmaster, Thumbtack, and Uber, allowing users to carry out more actions without leaving the assistant.

The Alexa.com interface features a navigation sidebar that provides quick access to frequently used tools, enabling users to seamlessly continue tasks like adjusting thermostats, checking upcoming appointments, and reviewing shopping lists.

With its growing presence across devices, mobile, and now the web, Amazon is clearly positioning Alexa+ as a full-scale AI assistant designed to operate wherever users need it.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 8:52 AM