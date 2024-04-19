Amazon miniTV launches 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service has launched an extensive bouquet of over 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The line-up of dubbed titles includes marquee and fan-favourite Hindi originals of miniTV such as Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, Physics Wallah, action-packed patriotic series Rakshak- India’s Braves, a young romance series Highway Love, amongst others. In addition to this, viewers will watch Hollywood blockbuster movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, including timeless classics such as Twilight, Now You See Me, Hunger Games series, the Step Up franchise, Red, and more. In pursuit of a more holistic content offering, the service will also bring to its customers Korean, Turkish and Mandarin shows dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

“We are excited to expand the languages that customers on miniTV will be able to enjoy popular shows and movies in, further enriching their streaming experience. This initiative marks a significant milestone and reflects our dedication to cater to the preferences of our regional audiences. The foray will also enable us to associate with new advertisers as well and look forward to building partnerships”, shared Aruna Daryanani, Director, and Business Head at Amazon miniTV.