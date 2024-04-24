            

      Greenpanel launches IPL campaign crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

      The TVC will be aired on over 20 television channels and streamed on OTT platforms, ensuring widespread visibility across both traditional and digital platforms.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2024 4:02 PM
      Maintaining the campaign's signature tagline, "Greenpanel HDWR, MDF ka doosra naam," the TVC takes viewers on a hilarious journey featuring cricket stars David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Anrich Nortje

      Leveraging Greenpanel’s principal partnership with Delhi Capitals in IPL, the TVC crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi spotlights the water-resistant quality of Greenpanel HDWR.

      Maintaining the campaign's signature tagline, "Greenpanel HDWR, MDF ka doosra naam," the TVC takes viewers on a hilarious journey featuring cricket stars David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Anrich Nortje. Set against the backdrop of an ad film shoot, the storyline cleverly intertwines the players' attempts at acting with instances of water spills on Greenpanel HDWR tables. Despite their comedic mishaps, the table remains unscathed, showcasing HDWR's unmatched water resistance, earning the title ‘Paani ka Dushman.’

      Speaking on the latest campaign, Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, "After the hilarious and hugely popular Greenpanel IPL film last year, the pressure was back on to do another winner. We had Greenpanel toss us a product (Greenpanel Water resistant HDWR) that started off an explosion of fun ideas. But finally, we honed in on a film-in-film technique that uses Delhi Capital players to do what they’re best at - bloopers!”.

      Arvind Joshi – VP & Head Marketing, Greenpanel added, “In collaboration with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, our creative partners, we've unveiled a fresh perspective on Greenpanel's dedication to quality in our newest TVC. Showcasing the unique attributes of our water-resistant HDWR boards through a behind-the-scenes approach, we're reinforcing Greenpanel's industry leadership and furthering our evolving brand story.”

      The TVC will be aired on over 20 television channels and streamed on OTT platforms, ensuring widespread visibility across both traditional and digital platforms.


      First Published on Apr 24, 2024 4:02 PM

