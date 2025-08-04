Dabur-Patanjali mediation fails in Dant Kanti Red trademark dispute

In the latest development in the legal tussle between Dabur India Limited and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., the Delhi High Court was informed on August 1 that mediation between the two parties has failed to yield a resolution, Bar and Bench reported.

The case, which revolves around alleged imitation of trade dress in toothpaste packaging, will now be taken up for further consideration in December 2025.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who is presiding over the matter, acknowledged the breakdown of mediation efforts and recorded that the legal requirement for pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, has been fulfilled.

The Court also granted Dabur an exemption from initiating another round of mediation, citing "sufficient grounds" due to the nature of interim reliefs being sought.

At the heart of the dispute is Dabur's claim that the "Dant Kanti Red (pan flavour)" toothpaste, launched by Patanjali in December 2024, closely mimics the packaging and trade dress of Dabur's own flagship Dabur Red toothpaste. Dabur contends that this similarity could mislead consumers and erode its brand identity in a highly competitive market.

The company clarified that it has no objection to Patanjali using the term "Red", the pan leaf symbol, or even the earlier packaging for the product, but takes issue specifically with the new design's alleged imitation of its trade dress, the report added.

The matter was previously referred to mediation in January 2025, during which the Court had also urged Patanjali to consider altering its packaging. However, both parties have now confirmed that the mediation did not result in a settlement.

According to the report, in December 2024, Dabur filed a separate disparagement suit against Patanjali over an advertisement featuring Swami Ramdev, in which he was seen questioning the authenticity of other Chyawanprash products in the market.

Dabur argued that the commercial was misleading and harmful to consumer trust in a category of products that is regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as classical Ayurved medicine.