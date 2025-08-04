Swiggy rolls out DeskEats for working professionals in 30 cities

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has rolled out DeskEats for working professionals to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking a hassle-free food delivery experience during their workday. According to the Bengaluru-based firm, the services will be available in more than 7,000 tech parks, business centres and corporate complexes across 30 cities, including. According to Swiggy, the DeskEats collection has close to 7 lakh items from over 200,000 restaurants live on the platform. "Users simply need to type “Office” or “Work” in the Swiggy app to access this offering, the platform said.

DeskEats will comprise curated collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Deadline Desserts, Sip-tastic Fuel, One-handed Grabbies, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites. Swiggy highlighted some of the trends that it observed in the pilot phase of DeskEats. For example, in the Stress Munchies category, Chicken Popcorn topped the list in Bangaluru, Fries are the go-to in Mumbai, and Garlic Breadsticks are most popular in Gurgaon. On the other hand, for Healthy Nibbles, salads remain the favorite pick among office-goers across all cities. Additionally, Mumbai emerged as the top city for DeskEats, while 'One Hand Grabbies' proved to be the most popular offering among office-goers—accounting for nearly 30% of total DeskEats orders.

"Today's corporate professionals are more time-strapped and choice-rich than ever before. With the launch of DeskEats, we've reimagined how food delivery fits into a busy, high-performance workday. Whether it's a quick bite between meetings or a team treat after a deadline, DeskEats is built to match the rhythm of an office day. DeskEats aims to address such use cases and redefine the experience of, quite literally, having a meal at your desk," Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy said.

Launched recently across 7,000 Tech Parks in 30+ cities in India, the program has generated overwhelming positive feedback, having scaled up to reach 14,000 companies, with 1.5 lakh employees in less than 3 months of the launch," Swiggy mentioned.