SpiceJet alleges ‘murderous assault’, Army officer claims mistreatment; FIRs filed by both sides

A senior Army officer posted in north Kashmir has been booked for allegedly assaulting four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar airport after he was asked to pay for carrying excess cabin baggage. The incident occurred on July 26 before the boarding of Flight SG 386 to New Delhi, and left at least four airline employees injured, including one with a spinal fracture and another with serious jaw trauma, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The officer, who is attached to the High-Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, reportedly refused to pay for carrying two cabin bags weighing a total of 16 kilograms — more than double the airline’s 7-kilogram limit. According to SpiceJet, the situation escalated after the officer forced his way into the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, violating aviation security protocols. He was subsequently escorted back by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer.

At the boarding gate, the situation turned violent. A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the officer, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, kicking, punching, and striking staff with a queue stand. One of the staff members collapsed unconscious after being attacked, while another reportedly bled from the nose and mouth after being kicked in the jaw.

SpiceJet described the incident as a "murderous assault," noting that their employees were merely enforcing standard baggage rules. "One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee," the airline said. "Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted."

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation. The Army, in response, stated that the incident is being probed internally. “Based on the outcome, further course of action will be decided,” a spokesperson said. The Defence PRO in Srinagar emphasized the Army’s commitment to discipline: “The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”