Google unveils Gemini Enterprise to push deeper into workplace AI

Google launched Gemini Enterprise, a new AI platform for businesses that it says will serve as “the front door for AI in the workplace,” intensifying competition with rivals Anthropic and OpenAI.
The platform, offered through Google Cloud, is designed as a secure AI agent toolkit that allows companies to build and deploy custom workplace assistants. Early customers include Figma, Klarna, Gordon Food Service, Macquarie Bank, and Virgin Voyages which has already deployed more than 50 specialized AI agents through Gemini Enterprise.
Unlike the short-lived Gemini add-on for Google Workspace, which was folded into Workspace plans earlier this year, Gemini Enterprise is positioned as a standalone product. It connects to data from Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, SAP, and other systems, while integrating Google AI tools such as Code Assist and Deep Research.
The suite includes pre-built Google agents for research and insights, a no-code automation product, and a governance dashboard to manage and audit enterprise AI deployments.
Pricing starts at $30 per user per month for standard and “plus” editions, with a lower-cost Gemini Business plan at $21 per user per month, targeted at startups, small businesses, and departments within larger firms. A 30-day free trial is available.
The launch underscores Google’s push to carve out a larger slice of the enterprise AI market, where OpenAI claims 5 million business users for ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic recently struck a deal to bring Claude to Deloitte’s 500,000 employees.