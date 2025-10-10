Google Gemini Nano Banana Karwa Chauth prompts: Create black-and-white romantic portraits with your partner

ADVERTISEMENT
This Karwa Chauth, Google is giving festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals but in black-and-white, like in the old movies.
1. Classic Balcony Scene (Vintage Romance)
Black-and-white portrait of an Indian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth on a balcony, woman in traditional saree with embroidered border and veil covering her head, holding a sieve under the moonlight, man beside her in kurta-pyjama gazing lovingly, soft smoke from diyas, film grain texture, vintage cinematic glow, dramatic portrait lighting, 1950s Bollywood style, high contrast monochrome, ultra-detailed fabric texture, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, film grain, 4K.
2. Courtyard Ritual Frame (Cinematic Composition)
Old Indian black-and-white film scene of a woman performing Karwa Chauth rituals in a traditional courtyard, diya in her hand, intricate mehndi visible, bangles shimmering in candlelight, man watching tenderly from the background, high-contrast monochrome lighting, realistic shadows, subtle film scratches, shallow depth of field, authentic retro Indian aesthetic, vivid, realistic, cinematic lighting, grainy texture, 4K.
3. Window with Moonlight (Melancholic Glow)
Black-and-white cinematic portrait of an Indian woman looking at the moon through a sieve, moonlight illuminating her face, man standing softly in the shadows behind, dramatic chiaroscuro lighting, smoke haze from incense, nostalgic tone reminiscent of Guru Dutt films, grainy monochrome texture, soft portrait lighting, ultra-detailed realism, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, old film aesthetic, 4K.
4. Intimate Close-Up (Emotional Classic Look)
Close-up black-and-white shot of a woman applying tilak to her husband’s forehead after breaking her Karwa Chauth fast, emotional expression, fine details on jewellery and bindi, soft glow from diya, shallow focus, timeless Indian classic cinema look, balanced shadows, filmic realism, authentic 1960s Bollywood tone, vivid, realistic, soft portrait lighting, cinematic shadows, grain texture, 4K.
5. Rooftop Moment (Nostalgic Romance)
Black-and-white frame of an Indian couple on a rooftop under the moon, woman in traditional red saree (shown in monochrome tone), holding a sieve while the man looks at her lovingly, background dotted with faint city lights, dramatic soft lighting, faint mist, poetic old Bombay film mood, ultra-realistic faces, vintage film grain, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, cinematic realism, grainy monochrome, 4K.