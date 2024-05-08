Chennai Super Kings tops IPL fan loyalty charts

Crisp, a leading marketing analytics firm, in collaboration with Kadence, a global market research agency, has conducted a comprehensive study focusing on brand recognition during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The study, aimed at understanding the dynamics of fan followings and brand perceptions across IPL teams, has unveiled insights into the preferences and behaviours of cricket enthusiasts. While fan loyalty transcends mere performance, fans are not immune to team performance fluctuations.

While 50% of the audience does not have a favourite team, just 4 teams between them account for the favourites of as many as 86% of the rest.

CSK: A Loyal Legion: While half the IPL audience doesn't declare a favorite team, a staggering 86% of those with a favorite team root for just 4 powerhouses: CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Among these, CSK emerges as the undisputed leader, commanding the hearts of a massive 32%, almost 1/3rd of those who have a favorite team! This statistic highlights their unwavering loyalty and positions them as the IPL's most beloved franchise.

Beyond Territory: While CSK undoubtedly boasts a staggering 86% following in Chennai, the most for any team in their home territory, their fan base transcends regional loyalty. CSK even commands a larger following than the home teams in Delhi and Lucknow.

Winning Isn't Everything: CSK's loyal following isn't solely driven by victories. This team, with the most IPL titles under its belt, followed by RCB, a team yet to lift the coveted trophy. Moreover, the data from eDART for Week 1 versus Week 5 highlights how fans respond to their team's performance over time. While CSK fans hold their team to a high standard, penalizing a modest win record, RCB fans exhibit more leniency, despite the team's lower standings. This data underscores the deep emotional connection fans have with their chosen team, illustrating that factors beyond on-field success influence fan allegiance. Even last year's champion, Gujarat Titans (GT), lags behind in terms of fan base compared to MI and CSK, despite playing in their home territory!

Fan Following vs. Brand Value: A Gap to Bridge? The current method of valuing IPL teams seems to overlook a crucial factor: fan loyalty. For instance, CSK, with a fan base dwarfing even last year's champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by a factor of 30, is valued only 25% higher. This suggests a potential disconnect, with brands perhaps missing out on the immense potential of a passionate and dedicated fanbase.