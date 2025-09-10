From JLR to Audi, luxury carmakers roll out discounts up to Rs 30.4 lakh after GST overhaul

ADVERTISEMENT
As two- and four-wheeler manufacturers pass on the benefits of the recent Goods & Services Tax (GST) overhaul to customers, luxury carmakers have also joined in. Vehicles in the luxury segment, which now attract 40% GST (excluding cess), are being offered with discounts as high as Rs 30.40 lakh on select models.
Jaguar Land Rover is offering discounts of up to Rs 30.4 lakh on the Range Rover. The Discovery range will see reductions between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 9.9 lakh, while the Defender will be cheaper between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 18.6 lakh, effective September 22.
Mercedes-Benz has also announced price cuts across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio starting September 22, when the revised GST rates come into effect. The S 450 4MATIC will see a price cut of Rs 11 lakh, the GLS 450d AMG Line by Rs 10 lakh, the GLE 450 4MATIC by Rs 8 lakh, and the E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC by Rs 6 lakh. Other sedans and SUVs will be cheaper by Rs 2–4 lakh.
BMW has reduced prices by up to Rs 9 lakh, with the X7 cheaper by Rs 9 lakh, the X5 by Rs 6.3 lakh, and the 5 Series LWB by Rs 4.1 lakh.
Audi India is offering discounts of up to Rs 7.8 lakh across all its models, including the A4, A6, Q3, and Q5. Volvo Car India will cut prices on its XC60 and XC90 by Rs 4.79 lakh and Rs 6.93 lakh, respectively, starting September 22.
Last week, the Centre cut GST on small cars and two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18%, while larger cars, over four metres in length with engines above 1,500cc, now attract 40% GST.
Despite being the world’s third-largest auto market, India’s car penetration remains relatively low at 32–34 vehicles per 1,000 people.