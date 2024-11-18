Dream11 launches ‘Guru Home’, aims to empower 50,000 creators by 2028

ADVERTISEMENT
Dream11, the fantasy sports platform with over 220 million users, has launched Guru Home, focussed on providing users with insights on team formulation strategies from seasoned “Gurus” across a range of sports. In support of India’s creator economy, particularly in tier III and IV cities, Dream11 aims to on-board over 50,000 creators by 2028, with a focus on building communities with deep sports expertise and fueling fan engagement.
This feature provides content and insights to improve team formulation strategies and offers Gurus a platform to showcase their expertise and build a source of income. At the same time, it will give sports fans access to verified experts.
Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream Sports, commented, “At Dream11, our user- first approach drives innovation and we’re excited to launch Guru Home in response to the growing demand for formalizing the creator economy in sports to enhance fan engagement. With India rapidly emerging as a global leader in the creator economy, this initiative not only enriches the fantasy sports experience but also empowers creators, providing them with economic opportunities. Guided by our vision to Make Sports Better, we’re committed to fostering a culture of passion and learning in sports.”