Hyundai to recall over 51,000 vehicles in US over fire risk: NHTSA

The regulator said the issue stems from the incorrect installation of the trailer wiring harness, which could lead to a short circuit and pose a fire hazard.

Hyundai Motor is recalling 51,587 vehicles in the United States after a short circuit linked to non-functioning trailer lights was found to increase the risk of fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

The regulator said the issue stems from the incorrect installation of the trailer wiring harness, which could lead to a short circuit and pose a fire hazard. As an interim measure, owners have been advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall repairs are completed.

NHTSA informed that dealers will replace the affected trailer wiring harness free of charge as part of the recall remedy.

Separately, Reuters recently reported that Toyota is recalling 55,405 vehicles in the United States after a bolt inside the inverter may not have been tightened correctly, potentially resulting in incomplete contact at the inverter terminal, the US safety regulator stated on Tuesday.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 5:22 PM