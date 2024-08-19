Fittr and Rohit Sharma partner to introduce Fittr Hart Ring

            

      The Fittr Hart ring tracks everything right from daily steps, activity to sleep quality, heart rate, spo2, recovery, stress levels, skin temperature and even Vo2max, offering real-time insights into one's health.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 19, 2024 1:49 PM
      Cricketer Rohit Sharma has announced a strategic partnership with Fittr, a fitness platforms. This collaboration introduces the Fittr Hart ring, a cutting-edge smart ring designed to seamlessly integrate health tracking into everyday life, making fitness more accessible, personal, and engaging for millions of Indians.

      The Fittr Hart ring tracks everything right from daily steps, activity to sleep quality, heart rate, spo2, recovery, stress levels, skin temperature and even Vo2max, offering real-time insights into one's health.

      Sharma, who has long been a proponent of maintaining peak physical condition stated, “Fitness isn’t just about hitting the gym—it’s about understanding your body and making informed choices every day, regarding overall wellbeing.”

      “The Fittr Hart ring will be a tool for people to take control of their health in a way that’s simple, effective, and most importantly, personalized,” he added.

      Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO of Fittr stated, “Partnering with Rohit Sharma allows us to connect with people from all walks of life—athletes, professionals, and everyone in between. The Fittr Hart ring is our way of saying that fitness is for everyone, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.”


