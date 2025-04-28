            

Forbes India W-Power 2025: Self-made women who lead, build, and inspire

From boardrooms to battlegrounds for change, the women on this year’s list represent a powerful cross-section of India’s progress. They are founders, investors, athletes, artists, advocates, and trailblazers who inspire the next generation to dream bigger and act bolder.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 8:08 PM
Forbes India, in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, is proud to present the 2025 edition of W-Power—a celebration of self-made women who lead with purpose, shape industries, inspire change, and build legacies. The event will be held in Mumbai on April 30.

The W-Power List 2025 features self-made achievers across finance, entrepreneurship, sports, entertainment, technology, social impact, and governance. These women are united by their clarity of vision, the courage to challenge the status quo, and a deep commitment to building something greater than themselves. They raise the bar not by inheriting power but by creating it.

"We at Forbes India consciously document and narrate stories of women leaders and the impact they create. That is not limited to one issue or one event in a year. The world will be a better place with a greater participation of women across sectors, and especially in decision-making roles," said Suveen Sinha, Editor, Forbes India.

The W-Power event promises an evening of storytelling, recognition, and rich discourse, featuring keynote conversations and special segments dedicated to the journeys of women who are role models. The attendees include business leaders, changemakers, and public voices who continue to shape India’s narrative on gender, equity, and leadership.

The full list is available here: Meet India's Top Self-Made Women of 2025


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 8:08 PM

